Bengaluru hospitals see influx of lung disease patients post-Deepavali as air quality worsens

The worsening air quality post-Deepavali sent a flurry of patients to city hospitals with most reporting a flair-up of pre-existing lung conditions.

Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital treated about 10 asthmatic cases till Saturday who arrived with their condition exacerbated by bronchitis. They were treated as outpatients symptomatically. Two patients required admission.

"They were given nebulised bronchodialators and steroids, IV antibiotics and other supportive care," said Dr Vivek G, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist at the hospital.

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases director Dr C Nagaraj said the number of patients visiting their hospital with lung issues post-Deepavali spiked by 10-15% from the usual 180-200 they see in a day.

“They first try nebulisation at home, then at a local clinic and visit tertiary hospital if it doesn’t resolve,” Dr Nagaraj said. The severity increases with chemicals in the air, increasing chances of viral infection,” he said.

He expects more cases by Monday or Tuesday, two or three days (post-Deepavali) for exacerbation of lung diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease, interstitial lung disease and lung fibrosis.

Fortis, Bannerghatta Road, Director of Pulmonology Vivek Padegal said the hospital observed exacerbation of asthma, COPD, and pneumonia. Fortis witnesses two admission a day from November 3.

“We’ve asked people with pre-existing conditions to stay indoors and minimise activities like agarbathi burning inside. Rain is also worsening the situation,” Dr Padegal said.

Pulmonologist at Aster RV Hospital (JP Nagar) Dr Pavan Yadav said they urged patients to avoid outdoor physical exercises for a few days. “Those with chronic lung problems like asthma, COPD and ILD should wear masks at all times, even indoors,” he said.

Even after Deepavali, Dr Yadav asked patients to keep windows shut and use inhalers with other prescribed medicines regularly. “Vaccinations against flu and pneumonia are advisable,” he said. “If (patients) get new symptoms, they should visit doctors early.”

RGICD doctors said people with post-Covid obstructive airway disease have increased symptoms during Deepavali.

