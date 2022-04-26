Bengaluru hoteliers’ demand to function 24/7: RWAs to approach CM

Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) in the city have decided to approach Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to urge him to discourage restaurants and eateries from functioning 24/7.

The hoteliers association had recently requested Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to implement a notification passed by the Labour Department in early 2021, allowing all shops and commercial establishments that employ 10 or more people to stay open 24/7.

While dubbing the move as an infringement on their basic rights, the RWAs collectively raised fears about whether this decision could contribute to an increase in the crime rate in the city.

“It is not just a personal problem of a few of us losing sleep. The government should look at the larger implications this could have. The police is already finding it difficult to maintain law and order in the city. Allowing restaurants to remain open 24/7 will only increase the crime rate and make it difficult to manage traffic,” said Swarna Venkataraman of I Change Indiranagar (a federation of RWAs in Indiranagar).

Women’s safety

Many others also allayed fears over the safety of women. “As it is, women’s safety is a matter of concern. If the establishments are allowed to work 24/7, it will increase the traffic on the roads.

“In such a situation, will the police department assure us that women’s safety will not be compromised?” said Sneha Nandihal, vice-president, Citizens Action Forum.

The members said that they would take to the streets to protest if the authorities decide to allow eateries to function 24/7.

