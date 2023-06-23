B'luru housing society gets flak over 'casteist' notice

Bengaluru housing society requests ‘maids not to use common areas’; Twitter reacts

The circular claimed that the residents might feel uncomfortable if they are "surrounded by maids everywhere" while walking. 

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 16:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A tweet on Wednesday sharing a requests issued by a resident of a housing society in Bengaluru asking the people who worked there to restrict themselves to the waiting areas during their breaks, has garnered a lot of attention on social media. 

It further stated that it is "difficult to see them" hanging around common areas like the "park, amphitheatre, and gazebos" since the security is also not able to monitor these areas. 

The circular also talked about how residents have stopped sitting on the reception sofas, after the cooks, carpenters and the plumbers have started sitting on them.  

The tweet has gone viral on the social media platform with multiple users calling the requests classist and disrespectful. 

A user commented, “Why is it so hard for people to understand that they are humans only.” 

Another user commented, “The same maid roaming in your house,  cooking for you, cleaning for you is ok. But seeing them around you in the park is troublesome? Pathetic."

Meanwhile, another user stated, “It's disheartening that despite relying on the hard work of maids, cooks, plumbers, and carpenters, some individuals still can't sit with them or acknowledge their presence. Let's strive for a society where everyone is treated with equality and respect.”

While the origin of the text is unclear, there have also been users who expressed opposing views on the request being discriminatory.

“People who are blatantly terming this move as castiest/inequality, etc really dont understand where to draw a line between a place of work and residence. It has nothing to do with class difference at all,” a user tweeted.

