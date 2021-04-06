Bengaluru Karaga festival to be low-key for second straight year due to Covid-19 crisis

One of the city’s oldest festivals, the Bengaluru Karaga, will be a low-key affair for the second straight year due to the raging Covid pandemic.

The BBMP, which held a detailed discussion with the stakeholders, has explored the possibility of limiting the festival to the Dharmaraya Swamy temple in Tigalarpet in Old Bengaluru.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held discussions with the stakeholders along with Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar, MLC P R Ramesh and other BBMP officials.

Though the meeting discussed the possibility of holding the festival within the temple premises by strictly following Covid protocols, a final decision will be taken after the constitution of the festival committee.

“Karaga festivities involve traditional rituals spanning several days and holding a night-long procession,” Gupta said, giving details about the discussions.

“The Covid outbreak last year meant permission was given to the temple management committee to hold the festival within the temple. Since there is no management committee, a committee needs to be constituted, including the administrator appointed by the state government. A final decision (on the festivities) will be taken subsequently,” he said.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath said the Dharmaraya Swamy temple falls under the ‘B’ category of the Endowment (Muzrai) Department.

“The festival must be held from April 19 to 27. A festival committee will be constituted in consultation with the Endowment Department and a decision will be taken later,” Manjunath said.