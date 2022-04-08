Bengaluru Karaga kicks off tonight

Bengaluru Karaga kicks off tonight

  Apr 08 2022
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 04:38 ist
A priest performs pooja at the Dharmaraya swamy temple on the eve of Bengaluru Karaga utsava. Credit: DH Photo

Bengaluru Karaga, the city’s most prominent festival, kicks off at the Shri Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Thigalarpet on Friday night, marking a full-scale return after two years. 

Rituals will begin with a ‘rathotsava’ (chariot procession) at 10 pm on Friday while flag-hoisting will take place at 3 am on Saturday. The rituals may go on until 5 am on Saturday. The festival will conclude on April 18, the organisers said. 

