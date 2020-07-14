Bengaluru Lockdown: Liquor shops to remain closed

Bengaluru Lockdown: Liquor shops to remain closed

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2020, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 08:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Bengaluru will be under lockdown from July 14 till July 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Liquor shops and take-away-wine shops will remain closed from 14 July 8 pm onwards, till 22 July 5 am, according to the guidelines of the week-long lockdown.

Bangalore will go on a strict lockdown to arrest the sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases the city has recorded since Unlock 1.0. The city will go into lockdown for a week to stop the rapidly-rising coronavirus cases. Quelling the panic among citizens, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the lockdown won’t be extended after 22 July. 

Though essential items will be accessible, liquor shops and take-away-wine shops will remain closed till July 22.

Items like groceries, vegetables, fruits, poultry, meat, fish and animal fodder will remain operational from 5 am to noon.

All medical services including AYUSH and veterinary hospitals will remain open. Homes for children, differently-abled, senior citizens, MNREGA, Anganwadi, Ration shops (PDS) will remain open. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Alcohol

