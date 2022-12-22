Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Bengaluru man hires delivery agent to lodge complaint at Apple store

The tweet, which was shared on December 17, managed to get hundreds of likes and went viral

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 22 2022, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 22:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

From food to groceries and parcels, now everything is just a click away from being delivered to you. Recently, a Twitter user shared a funny story of a Bengaluru-based man who took it to a new level. Tired of dealing with customer support for an Apple product he owned, the man sent a delivery person to deal with the complaint.

Twitter user Shankar Ganesh shared a story on the microblogging platform about how a resident of Bengaluru sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie personnel to the Imagine Apple Store in the city. The man in question reportedly spoke to the staff at the Apple store using the phone of the delivery person probably to circumvent the centralised call centres and directly reach the Apple store to solve his problem!

The tweet, which was shared on December 17, managed to get hundreds of likes and went viral. Twitterati reacted to the hilarious story of 'jugaad' with their own funny takes.

Well, as we say, 'jugaad' is an art Indians have mastered very well and this man's unique idea to sort out his Apple product issue needs to be taken note of!

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru news
Swiggy
Dunzo
Twitter
Apple Store
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

 