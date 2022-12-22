Bengaluru man hires delivery agent to lodge complaint at Apple store

From food to groceries and parcels, now everything is just a click away from being delivered to you. Recently, a Twitter user shared a funny story of a Bengaluru-based man who took it to a new level. Tired of dealing with customer support for an Apple product he owned, the man sent a delivery person to deal with the complaint.

Twitter user Shankar Ganesh shared a story on the microblogging platform about how a resident of Bengaluru sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie personnel to the Imagine Apple Store in the city. The man in question reportedly spoke to the staff at the Apple store using the phone of the delivery person probably to circumvent the centralised call centres and directly reach the Apple store to solve his problem!

A person sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie guy to the Imagine Apple Store here and spoke to the staff through his phone (to bypass centralized call centers) Just @peakbengaluru things I guess. — Shankar Ganesh (@_shankarganesh) December 17, 2022

The tweet, which was shared on December 17, managed to get hundreds of likes and went viral. Twitterati reacted to the hilarious story of 'jugaad' with their own funny takes.

up next: someone productizing this as a startup — Gaurav Ragtah (@gragtah) December 18, 2022

Print this, stick it on your desk and look at it every time that you think you've reached the limit for defining use cases for your product. https://t.co/2DhIIObIDZ — Shubham Agarwal (@BeingshubhamA) December 18, 2022

IVR bots have to be the most useless things ever. They rarely solve my issues. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/03IbWOGJS6 — Radhika Raghu (@radsraghu) December 22, 2022

Well, as we say, 'jugaad' is an art Indians have mastered very well and this man's unique idea to sort out his Apple product issue needs to be taken note of!