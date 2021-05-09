Bengaluru markets see heavy rush as people panic buy ahead of lockdown

Panicked by the announcement of a full lockdown from Monday onwards, thousands of people flocked to supermarkets and shopping streets in large numbers across the city on Saturday to buy essential commodities.

Many supermarkets, convenience stores and provision shops reported high footfall during their working hours (6 am to 10 am). Many customers arrived as early as 7 am.

Similarly, KR Market and the adjoining shopping hubs also reported a heavy rush of shoppers buying vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities. The large crowds in these commercial areas caused traffic jams on several major roads. In some localities, police had to shutter the shops after the 10 am deadline.

Not surprisingly, few shoppers followed the Covid appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks or maintaining social distance.

On Friday, the state government had announced a 14-day lockdown starting Monday.

While the government has exempted essential services from the lockdown, and shops selling groceries, milk, vegetables, fruits, meat, poultry, fish, etc will be allowed to remain open for a few hours every day, many people wanted to avoid possible police action over the next two weeks.