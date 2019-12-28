Bengaluru metros to run till 2 am on New Year's Eve

Those celebrating New Year's Eve on the night of December 31 do not have to worry about transportation as Namma Metro will run till 2 am.

During the extended hours from 11.30 pm, the trains will be operated at a frequency of 15 minutes and only paper tickets will be issued at metro stations. The paper tickets, priced at Rs 50, will allow commuters to travel to any station.

The departure time of trains varies at each terminal station. The last train from Nagasandra will leave at 1.30 am, followed by Yelachenhalli (1.35 am), Byappanahalli (1.35 am) and Mysore Road (1.40 am).

No tokens will be issued from MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations. Commuters can purchase paper tickets at all metro stations from 8 pm. These tickets will be valid only till 2 am. commuters traveling with smartcards will play the usual fare