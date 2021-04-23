Bengaluru ministers get into action as BBMP's Covid response falters

Amid questions over the BBMP's "inefficient" response to the raging second wave of Covid-19, state ministers representing assembly constituencies in the city got into action on Thursday, pledging to meet the requirements of patients and set up Covid care centres.

Excise Minister K Gopalaiah and Housing Minister V Somanna announced they had kick-started the process to set up the Covid care centres in their respective assembly constituencies.

Somanna, who represents the Govindarajanagar assembly constituency, said that the government unani medical college located on Magadi Road would be converted into a CCC with 70-80 beds. Gopalaiah, who represents Mahalakshmi Layout, announced a CCC at the Kempegowda Community Hall in Nandini Layout.

The CCC at the unani college would be up and running on Friday, Somanna said, adding that patients can expect "decent" facilities at the institution.

Gopalaiah said the Kempegowda Community Hall could accommodate 70-80 people and had facilities such as separate bathing, toilets and a kitchen. What makes the establishment an attractive location for establishing the CCC is that there are no houses in its vicinity. "I've asked officials to start the work today itself. Hopefully, the CCC will be opened to patients in a day or two," he explained.

Talking about hospital bed availability, the minister said prominent nursing homes and hospitals in the Mahalakshmi Layout area had agreed to spare half of their beds. "We'll be getting 5-10 more beds in each hospital," he stated.

Both the ministers also announced measures to cater to Covid-19 patients in home isolation. While Somanna pledged a proper mechanism for monitoring people under home isolation and disinfecting public areas, Gopalaiah promised the delivery of medicine kits. A panel of doctors will oversee the delivery of medicine kits, Somanna said.