Bengaluru observes Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Consulate General of Canada, Israel, and Germany, and the Israel Centre at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore held an event to commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Holocaust happened during World War II, when 60 lakh Jews, along with 50 lakh other civilians, were shot or gassed in extermination camps. The United Nations had announced January 27 as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

After the screening of the Canadian film, ‘The Good Nazi’, IIMB students interacted with three consul Generals — Nicole Girard (Canada), Dana Kursh (Israel), and, Hellwig-Boette (Germany). The discussion was moderated by Professor Abhoy Ojha, Chair, Israel Centre at IIMB.

Nicole Girard, Consul General of Canada, said, “In honouring those killed during the Holocaust, we are reminded of the lessons of history and our collective responsibility to stand against anti-Semitism, and the continuing need to do what is necessary to work for a peaceful and inclusive world.”

Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel to South India, said, “Being both an Israeli diplomat and a resident of Bengaluru, I feel a great responsibility in discussing the lessons learned from our grim history. A history which is not only a tragedy of the Jewish people but a tragedy of humankind. I hope that through these discussions, we can give our youth tools for a better future.”

Hellwig-Boette, Consul General of Germany, said, “What makes humans do this? Germany has done a lot to create a culture of remembrance. There’s a Holocaust memorial in the centre of Berlin. It’s part of the German school curriculum. Soon there won’t be any survivors to tell the story. Films, memoirs like ‘Diary of Anne Frank’ and museums will go a long way in educating the youth that never again this should happen.”

The ‘Beyond Duty’ exhibition was displayed at the entrance to the IIMB auditorium. The exhibition, by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Holocaust Memorial Center, Yad Vashem, tells the story of 22 diplomats from different countries who went beyond their duty, sometimes at great personal expense, and saved Jewish lives during the Holocaust.