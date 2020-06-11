Bengaluru reports 42 COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike

The city reported 42 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest caseload in a single day so far. It also reported two deaths, including one of its youngest victims of the disease.

Since the start of June, the city had 132 COVID cases and seven deaths. The Department of Health and Family Welfare said P6006, a 32-year-old man, was “brought dead” to Victoria Hospital on Monday. He tested positive posthumously.

Though medical officers could not shed light on the case, the patient has two known primary contacts. The Anekal police had brought the body to the hospital.

The second death was that of a 57-year-old man who also died at Victoria Hospital. He had symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) along with fever and cough. He was admitted to Victoria Hospital and died on the same day. A health officer said the patient died within two hours of his arrival.

Asked about the spate of deaths in the city and particularly in Victoria, the health officer said most of the patients underwent treatment at private hospitals that did not test them for Covid-19. “By the time they come to us, it is too late."

Among the new cases were a staggering 23 ILI patients. Six other cases were returnees from Maharashtra and one each from Tamil Nadu and Haryana. While nine are primary contacts of known Covid-19 cases, two are in the “contacts under tracing” category, including a 22-year-old healthcare worker from Victoria Hospital.

A source said the healthcare worker, a resident radiology doctor, had recently returned from Mangaluru and had shown symptoms. Since she was part of the screening process, she is said to have generated several primary contacts, who have been quarantined.

The ILI cases appeared to be from all over the city, including Benson Town, Pottery Town (two cases which may be linked), Shivajinagar, Chamarajpet, Bamboo Bazaar, Ramaswamy Temple, Hanumanthanagar, Hoodi, Bellandur, AECS Layout, and Kumaraswamy Layout. One of the new cases was from Padarayanapura.

Spike in containment zones

The spike in Covid-19 cases increased the number of containment zones in the city. Bengaluru which had 52 areas under containment on Tuesday, witnessed the addition of eight more areas to the list taking the total tally to 60. Four areas in Western Bengaluru and two areas in South Bengaluru and one each from Yelahanka and Dasarahalli zones have been added to the containment zones list by the BBMP.