Bengaluru restaurant sees 1.5 km-long queue for biryani, video goes viral

Do you like Biryani? Rather, who does not like Biryani?

How far are you willing to go, and more importantly, how long are you willing to stand for your Biryani?

Karnataka has allowed restaurants to re-open, and the Biryani lovers in Bengaluru seized the chance to fill their stomachs and satisfy their hearts.

On Sunday, the famous Anand Dum Biryani in Hoskote witnessed a long queue of biryani lovers. How long? The queue was about 1.5 kilometres long, and a video showing the craze has gone viral on social media. People can be seen wearing face masks and jostling for a space in the queue.

The restaurant is located about 25 kilometres from Bengaluru city centre.

The video has garnered more than 7,000 views as of now and many netizens were concerned about them not following social distancing norms.

"Queue for biryani at Hoskote, Bangalore... Tell me what biryani this is and is it free?" the video shared by Twitter user Kaveri is captioned.

The owner of the eatery, Anand estimated a 20 per cent increase in the sales of biryani.

Someone joked after seeing the video, "I will not even stand for Amrit in such a long queue." Yet another added, "They serve only on 3 days a week and get over by 8.30, 9 am." One netizen quipped, "Mutton Biryani at Anand Dum Biryani. Has become a weekend morning ritual for many from Bangalore to go there."

While someone sceptical said, " Lots of folks go there cause of the long drive and the drama of waiting for hours for it. Crowds also include biker clubs, cycling groups and all. "