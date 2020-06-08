Bengaluru steps out of lockdown with cheer, caution

Shopping malls, hotels and religious places opened across Bengaluru on Monday as citizens stepped out of the lockdown with some cheer and plenty of caution.

Malls and hotels received a mixed response on the first day of Unlock 1.0. While some establishments witnessed a decent footfall, many chose to wait and resume operations by the weekend.

Children and senior citizens were not allowed at malls, which also refused entry to those without the Aarogya Setu app. Wearing of masks all through the stay at malls and frequent sanitisation of hands were being stressed upon by the personnel.

The hotel industry in Bengaluru witnessed 40%-50% business on day one.

Religious places saw a rush of devotees with many queuing up at temples, mosques and churches to offer prayers. Prominent temples like Gavigangadhara, Prasanna Veeranjaneya temple at Mahalakshmi Layout, Banashankari temple and Aiyappa temple in Rajajinagar held special pooja and services.

All places of worship had made arrangements for sanitisers either by mechanised devices or by vapourised sprinkler system.

Malls began receiving customers after noon. While a few wanted to just ‘hang out’ after months of sitting at home, there were several customers venturing out to buy branded accessories and avail services. The malls which had supermarkets, apparel and electronic gadget showrooms, and food courts witnessed considerable footfall towards the evening. Fast-food joints (Darshinis) witnessed more crowd than restaurants offering dine-in services.

Muhammad Ali, Chief Operating Officer of the Forum Mall in Koramangala, said over 600 people turned up till evening. Even though the numbers were less compared to 15,000 customers before the lockdown, Ali pointed out, “It is the start and as we go on, we hope people will start visiting malls.” He added, “Studies in the past have shown that out of the 100% who visit malls, only 10% would shop. If we can secure that old 10% again, the economics of the mall will be viable.”

Gajendra Singh Rathore, Senior Centre Director, Phoenix Market City, said they saw around 4,000 customers, most of whom were genuine buyers. "The conversions (visit and purchase) were also high at the shops. The public was happy with the safety arrangements," he said.

All malls have switched over to digital transactions and interactions to avoid contact and face-to-face interaction.

Malls like RMZ Galleria in Yelahanka, Esteem Mall on Ballari Road, Gopalan Mall in Rajarajeshwari Nagar also witnessed a good number of customers, especially youngsters. Markings, based on social distancing norms, were done not just at shops but on escalators and inside lifts as well. Washrooms too had alternate urinals blocked to ensure distancing.

Allowed to function fully, about 70% of hotels and restaurants across Bengaluru were open on Monday. According to office-bearers of the Karnataka Hoteliers Association, about 20% of hotels have decided to operate after a month citing labourer shortage and renovation work. Another 8% to 10% have decided to shut up shop.

P C Rao, president of the association, said, “Many people are out of Bengaluru now. A similar number of them are working from home. This has affected the footfall. Nevertheless, the hotels gained a good amount of traction on Monday.”

Due to space constraints and social distancing rules, dine-in restaurants witnessed less customers, while other joints (Darshini) were flocked by youngsters, working professionals and daily-wage workers. Ashok Bhatia, a techie at a software firm in Koramangala, said, “I had to spend several thousand rupees on parcel and as delivery charges during the lockdown. Now I'm at least happy that I can visit the neighbourhood hotel and eat comfortably.”

Srinivas (34), who heads a real estate startup, said while visiting the Forum Mall, “I don't plan to buy anything, I'll grab lunch from the food court before heading home.”

Jyothsna S (25), a techie who visited the Mantri mall in Malleshwaram, said, “Though we had access to local outlets in the neighbourhood, I was waiting to buy branded apparel and footwear. The arrangements are pretty good and if you stick to rules, you will be fine and can shop effortlessly.”