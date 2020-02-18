Bengaluru takes ill with dust, dip in temperature

As the temperature in the city continues to drop and the air is filled with dust, there is a sharp rise in infections — viral flu being the most common — driving residents more often to hospitals.

According to physicians, this year, the symptoms may persist a bit longer, leaving the patients very tired and more worried.

Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, medical director, Manipal Hospitals, explained that in cases of patients coming with a viral illness, symptoms like irritability in the respiratory tract and cough is persisting longer.

“We have been seeing patients with post-viral irritability. We see reactive airway diseases. While on the one hand, there is the temperature change, on the other hand, there is dust. Although dust itself might not cause any major illness, once the respiratory tract is inflamed, the dust aggravates the conditions,” explained Dr Ballal.

He added that they are seeing wheezing, asthma and bronchitis cases in considerable numbers.

Dr S N Aravinda, consultant, internal medicine, Aster RV Hospital, said he is observing a similar trend. “Usually, a viral fever would take about three to five days to recover. Now, symptoms are being noticed for over three weeks. Cough persists,” he said.

There is a rise in viral infections particularly among women, elderly and the immunocompromised, according to Arvinda. At his hospital, he said at least one in three patients comes with viral fever.

“If someone catches fever in the family, the tendency is that everyone is at the risk of getting it. Bronchitis, lower respiratory infection and change in weather patterns have been slowing the recovery process,” he added.

Take precaution

Dr Ballal said a lot of illnesses can be avoided if the ‘cough etiquette’ is followed. “It is just as basic as ensuring you close your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing,” he said.

He advised that in the current situation, it is best to avoid work if sick. “Do not fly or visit movie theatres and malls if you are sick. Being sensitive to others is also important. Wash hands regularly and avoid shaking hands,” said Dr Ballal.