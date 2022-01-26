Bengaluru traffic cops crack down on heavy vehicles after back-to-back accidents

In the aftermath of back-to-back fatal accidents claiming at least three lives, the traffic police are cracking down on heavy transport Vehicles (HTVs) sneaking into the city violating the peak-hour ban.

The police started a special drive to catch these vehicles driving into the city at non-designated hours 15 days ago and have registered 400 cases.

While a journalist died Sunday when a truck fell on him near Town Hall, the fatal crash that killed six-year-old music prodigy Samanvi Roopesh earlier this month had shocked the city. Samanvi died while riding with her mother on a two-wheeler that was hit by a tipper truck. Earlier, a final-year degree student died near Garuda Mall when a truck ran over her head.

Fatalities caused by HTVs jumped sharply in 2021 after having declined in 2020. In 2019, private HTVs were involved in 17 fatal accidents, while commercial HTVs caused 157 fatal crashes. IN 2020, the numbers came down to 15 and 96, respectively. But in 2021, private vehicles caused 22 fatal crashes and commercial HTVs 123, according to the traffic police’s accident analysis report.

Heavy vehicles, which have more than six wheels, also killed 12 pedestrians in 2021. This is despite the police stipulating that HTVs are not allowed to drive between 8 am and 12 pm, and between 4 pm and 8 pm. But the recent spate of accidents has been caused by them during the restricted hours.

“We permit HTVs of essential commodities like milk and fuel, but not the construction material carriers,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanth Gowda said.

“We can restrict them from entering the city, but the problem lies with those who enter the city at night for unloading and driving around in the morning. They go to different places for loading. Most of these trucks come into the city for private purposes and not for civic work,” he added.

So even as they step up enforcement, the traffic police are also contacting the private agencies concerned, Gowda added.

