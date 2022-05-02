Bengaluru woman offers man job on matrimonial site

Jobseekers typically apply on sites like Naukri or LinkedIn when they are seeking to start out or a new place to move to. But a Bengaluru man had an unexpected encounter when a woman in the city offered him a job instead of a prospective marriage.

The offer came from Udita Pal, co-founder of Bengaluru-based global banking startup Salt. In a tweet that has since gone viral with over 12,000 likes, Pal shared a screenshot with a caption saying "what getting disowned from father looks like". The tweet consists of a chat between her and her father, where he expresses anger over Pal offering a job interview to a prospective groom and saying "what to tell his father now". In response, she just says the man's 7-year fintech experience was good and her company is hiring.

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Pal said that the man was seeking Rs 62 lakh per annum and ESOPs, which they could not afford, her father deleted her Jeevansathi profile, where the exchange between her and the prospective groom took place and said "pls don't drop hate on me, i cry very easily."

Her tweet garnered hilarious replies from Twitter users, with some calling out the hiring crunch in the city: