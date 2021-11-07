Bengaluru's air quality falls due to fireworks

The amount of harmful particles in the air spiked on Thursday and Friday nights

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2021, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 05:04 ist
The bursting of firecrackers in the last three days has added to the pollution as PM 10 has gone up by 100 micrograms and PM 2.5 by 60 micrograms per 1,000 litres of air. Credit: DH File Photo

Smoke and fumes from firecrackers have added to particulate matter 2.5 and 10 in the city's air, worsening its quality from 'good' to 'satisfactory'.  

The air quality index (AQI) had remained under 50 points during the early days of the unlock this year, helping it retain the ‘good’ title. The slow reopening of different sectors also made sure that the AQI numbers stayed under 100 points. 

But the bursting of firecrackers in the last three days has added to the pollution as PM 10 has gone up by 100 micrograms and PM 2.5 by 60 micrograms per 1,000 litres of air.

Also Read | Deepavali: Firecracker-related eye injuries at Minto Hospital top 2020 figures

The amount of harmful particles in the air spiked on Thursday and Friday nights. 

The Central Silk Board junction, Jayanagar, BTM Layout and the surrounding areas saw the AQI cross the 200-mark while monitoring stations in other areas saw the pollution double. 

"Increased humidity will prevent particulate matters from rising. When toxic smoke from crackers gets mixed with the air, it makes things worse," a KSPCB official said, adding that the AQI above 100 will likely cause breathing-related problems. 

Bengaluru's Air Quality Index




Monitoring StationNovember 2November 5
Hebbal28156*
Jayanagar62220
Nimhans2447
Central Silk Board43356
KSR Railway Station104117
Saneguruvanahalli3999
Kadubeesanahalli5285
Peenya64100
BTM Layout72194
* Maximum AQI
Good 0-50; satisfactory 51-100; moderate 101-200; poor 201-300; very poor 301-400; severe > 401

