Bengaluru's air quality falls due to fireworks

Smoke and fumes from firecrackers have added to particulate matter 2.5 and 10 in the city's air, worsening its quality from 'good' to 'satisfactory'.

The air quality index (AQI) had remained under 50 points during the early days of the unlock this year, helping it retain the ‘good’ title. The slow reopening of different sectors also made sure that the AQI numbers stayed under 100 points.

But the bursting of firecrackers in the last three days has added to the pollution as PM 10 has gone up by 100 micrograms and PM 2.5 by 60 micrograms per 1,000 litres of air.

The amount of harmful particles in the air spiked on Thursday and Friday nights.

The Central Silk Board junction, Jayanagar, BTM Layout and the surrounding areas saw the AQI cross the 200-mark while monitoring stations in other areas saw the pollution double.

"Increased humidity will prevent particulate matters from rising. When toxic smoke from crackers gets mixed with the air, it makes things worse," a KSPCB official said, adding that the AQI above 100 will likely cause breathing-related problems.

Bengaluru's Air Quality Index







Monitoring Station November 2 November 5 Hebbal 28 156* Jayanagar 62 220 Nimhans 24 47 Central Silk Board 43 356 KSR Railway Station 104 117 Saneguruvanahalli 39 99 Kadubeesanahalli 52 85 Peenya 64 100 BTM Layout 72 194 * Maximum AQI Good 0-50; satisfactory 51-100; moderate 101-200; poor 201-300; very poor 301-400; severe > 401

