Beyond Carlton launches #IamAFireChamp campaign for fire safety

Did you know 50% of all deaths caused due to fire are from residential fires? Do you make that effort to keep your home safe? Do you care to check for the safety of yourself and others at your office? Asking these questions, citizen's collective Beyond Carlton has launched the #IamAFireChamp campaign.

The social media campaign is part of a series of events organised to mark Beyond Carlton’s 10th year, a decade after the February 23, 2010 Carlton Tower fire tragedy in the city that claimed nine lives.

The campaign’s objective is this: To create awareness on how one can be a fire champion and make a valuable contribution to the community by preventing fire accidents.

So, how does this work? "Respondents have to send a 15-second video in which they have to tell what type of dwelling they live or work in. They should share what action they have taken to make it fire safe," explains the collective founder, Uday Vijayan.

The actions could be whether they did a safety check/educated people in their homes about fire safety/monitored fire safety preparedness in their apartment/learnt about fire safety. The video can be shot in English, Hindi or any other language.

The video could be sent to info@beyondcarlton.org. "Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility. One of the biggest constraints in our country is nonchalance to fire safety and apathy towards implementing fire safety laws. This campaign is a small effort to make our citizens more sensitive towards fire safety," says Vijayan.

Every year in February, Beyond Carlton conducts a service in memory of the nine lives lost in the fire tragedy and hosts a lecture, which features well-known speakers on urban issues. It also recognises the efforts of firefighters in the country.

The collective runs regular sessions on fire safety in corporate houses, schools and colleges. In consultation with the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services and Janaagraha, it had also launched a five-year city-specific blueprint for Bengaluru in 2018. It was an effort to make Bengaluru 100% fire safe in five years.