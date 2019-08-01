'Bike-sharing bridges last-mile gap'

The BMTC’s failure to provide first and last-mile connectivity at metro stations was highlighted once again by recent statistics released by the bike-sharing platform Bounce.

Known for its timely and affordable service, Bounce announced on Wednesday that it clocked 50 lakh rides in 10 months since it set up shop in the city. “Approximately 42% of Bounce rides either originate or culminate at metro stations,” the company said.

The company claimed it has been contributing to reducing congestion as each of its bikes removes 6.5 bikes from the roads. This reduces not only the number of vehicles on the roads, but also the carriage space for seamless commuting said a release.