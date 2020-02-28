Biodegradable plates, steel tumblers... IISc’s green Open Day

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will go all out to ensure that its annual open day this year is completely sustainable in an environmental sense.

An institute official said this would amount to banning all plastic bottles and plates and paper utensils. It also released a new Android app on Thursday evening to obviate the need to print events and schedules on paper.

“We began this movement to hold an environmentally friendly ‘Open Day’ from last year,” explained Veeranna Kammar, an official of the institute. “But, in 2019, the attempt to be sustainable was not honed as we would have liked. After all, we had plastic plates.

“But this year, we are all green, with biodegradable plates made of sugarcane pulp, steel tumblers to serve water and a ban on plastic bottles. In fact, our policy is: bring your own bottles from home and freely refill using any one of the 17 water kiosks distributed around the campus.”

He clarified that all biodegradable waste will be buried in pits on-campus, while non-biodegradable trash will be sent to the IISc’s Resource Recovery Centre.

The app, which can be found under the name ‘IISc Open Day 2020’ on the Google Play store from Thursday evening will show all activities available at the institute’s various departments, in addition to walking directions.

Kammar said the app was built in-house by a team of people working under the institute’s chief technologist, Ganesh Gopalkrishnan. While the footfall for the institute’s 2019 Open Day numbered nearly 50,000, the administration said it expects numbers to be halved this year because of ongoing examinations in schools. Despite popular demand, IISc has also decided not to conduct the Open Day across two days.

“Last year, we collected 850 feedback forms, a majority of which asked if the event could be held across 48 hours. Unfortunately, such a commitment would strain resources,” Kammar added.

The institute said it has undertaken strenuous steps to ensure that all waste is properly disposed of, while adding that it had prepared for all emergency contingencies, which include stationing three ambulances and two fire engines on the ground, with more available on call.

Vehicle parking will be restricted to the institute’s Gymkhana grounds and to the grounds of the Malleswaram Government Pre-University College. Fifteen free e-rickshaws (Trans Vahan) will facilitate movement within the campus.