Blind artistes show their flair in talent show

Visually challenged artistes demonstrated their flair on the first day of an inclusive talent hunt here on Saturday.

Artistes with an interest in performing arts (dance, vocals, instrumental and painting) showcased their talent at the contest organised by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

The event began with loud cheers from the audience and a song by playback singer Sanjith Hegde. The talent hunt aims to promote and enrich the social, cultural, professional development of people with visual disabilities, the organisers said.

Mahantesh G K, Founder Managing Trustee, said: "We hope to start an academy soon to encourage those good in art. When does not discriminate in giving talent but finding encouragement is tough for artistes. Samarthanam is giving their talent a push."

Prizes for the competitions held on Saturday will be given away on Sunday.