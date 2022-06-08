Blooming with health: Herbal garden bolsters mindpower for schoolchildren

A city school has turned a quadrangle into a garden with the twin purpose of a healthy life and spreading awareness about green spaces among their students.

Environmentalists say the ‘Saraswati Vana’ set up by the National Public School, Jayanagar, will boost memory, concentration and enhance the overall wellbeing of the students. The quadrangle now has several plant species.

The concept behind Saraswati Vana is scientific. Studies showed that exposure to certain tree species, including Sita Ashoka (Saraca asoka), Punnaga (Calophyllum inophyllum) and Kadamba (Neolamarckia cadamba) results in increased neural stimulation. These species have been linked to better academic performance, improved memory and concentration.

Studies over the years have also shown that people living in green areas are less likely to suffer from migraines, anxiety, and depression.

Renowned environmentalist Dr Yellappa Reddy, who designed the garden, said he suggested creating it while observing the quadrangle during a visit to the school.

The quadrangle earlier contained ornamental plants that had no ecological or psychological benefit.

“Students these days battle so many mental health issues. I strongly felt that being amidst plants and trees for 10 minutes every morning would have a positive impact on their emotional and spiritual intelligence,” Dr Reddy told DH.

“Instead of taking up space for creating lawns that need excessive watering and pesticides, the BBMP should look into setting up such tree parks, across the city, to enhance the urban landscape,” he stated.

The NPS Saraswati Vana was inaugurated by Dr Reddy on June 7 as a part of the school’s World Environment Week celebrations. “It is a star-shaped garden, planted with trees along the perimetre and various other herbal and medicinal plants within. We want students to walk into a green space that also overlooks their classrooms,” said the school’s principal, Madhumati Suresh.

In June 2016, the Forest Department undertook a similar project in a government school on Tumakuru Road.