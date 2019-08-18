B'luru schools respond to minister’s ‘save water’ call

Several city schools have taken an initiative to educate students about the importance of water by joining hands with the HRD Ministry’s ‘Save 1 Litre Water a Day’ campaign.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank gave a call to students across the nation to “save one litre of water every day and be a hero”. This inspired many city schools to ask their students to take a pledge for this cause.

The minister, in his call, stated: “A call to all students — Be a HERO! Imagine if 10 crore students save one litre of water every day, we can save 10 crore litres of water a day, 3,650 crore litres a year and 36,500 crore litres of water in 10 years! Let’s come together & pledge to save 1 litre water daily!”

The principal of an unaided school affiliated to the ICSE board said: “We are already teaching our children about the importance of water. Every day, we advise them to stick to one bucket of water while bathing. And from here on, we will educate them about the benefits of saving one litre of water every day.”

D Shashi Kumar of Blossoms School said: “We have built a dedicated tank where students pour the leftover water while going back home after retaining a little for their needs in the bottle. This water is used for washing.”