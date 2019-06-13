B'luru, Valencia to be World Design Capitals

The World Design Organisation on Tuesday announced that Bengaluru and Valencia (Spain) have been shortlisted to become World Design Capital (WDC) 2022 in their pursuit to be recognised for the participatory value of design-led innovation in their cities.

The shortlist was established by the WDC 2022 Selection Committee comprising international experts in design, according to a release.

“Both these cities, have very different design histories and urban challenges yet both are inspiring cases that reflect the impact of design on the wellbeing of their communities,” stated Luisa Bocchietto, WDO president and member of the WDC Selection Committee, the release adds.

“For WDO, the merit of the WDC programme is that it aims to leverage a city’s particular design narrative, as well as promotes the diversity of design practices worldwide,” according to the release

As shared in their respective bids, Bengaluru, is an emerging city that is driven by urgent needs to address a variety of local challenges through design, whilst Valencia is poised to demonstrate a rich and vibrant history of design effective initiatives.

Following this announcement, both cities will be visited by WDO representatives to gain further knowledge of the design communities supporting each bid.

The final selection will be announced on 11 October 2019 in Hyderabad (India) during WDO’s 31st World Design Assembly.

The World Design Organization, formerly the International Council of Societies of Industrial Design (Icsid), is an international non-governmental organisation founded in 1957 to promote the profession of industrial design.

World Design Capital, designated every two years by WDO, recognises cities for their effective use of design to drive economic, social, cultural, and environmental development.