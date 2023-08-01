B'luru: Veggie prices soar, ginger costs Rs 260/kg

Incessant rains have left vegetable prices fluctuating in the market.

While a kilogram of ginger costs closes to Rs 260, garlic is selling for Rs 240/kg. The price of tomatoes, on the other hand, hovered around Rs 150.

Though tomato prices had dropped by Rs 20 last week, they have shot back again to Rs 150/kg, with vendors revealing that high-quality varieties are costing even more.

Prices of green chilli and beans dropped to Rs 80 from last week’s high of Rs 120/kg, while peas cost Rs 160/kg. Cucumber and sweet potato are among the vegetables whose prices have remained stable.

"It was expected that the tomato prices would come down this week since the rains have started. However, the supply is not matching the demand and rates will continue to remain high unless the supply improves," said Akram, a vendor.

Prices of green leafy vegetables have dropped after last week’s highs.