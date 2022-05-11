BMRCL agrees to fund construction of two underpasses 

The BMRCL has agreed to fund the construction of two railway underpasses in East Bengaluru estimated to cost Rs 15 crore.

Separately, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be building the third railway underpass at Dinnur Main Road. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been shouldering construction works other than building metro lines.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the high-powered committee headed by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar. The meetings have been regularly convened to sort out differences arising due to lack of coordination among different agencies.

The South Western Railway is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) on the underpasses to be funded by BMRCL. While one is proposed to come near Frazer Town (connecting Pottery Road to Netaji Road), the other is planned near the Pottery Town metro station (connecting Netaji Road to Bore Bank Road).

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez said work on the two underpasses will begin shortly. “The DPR is more or less ready. We will be depositing the funds required for the project in a week,” he said.

The BBMP, for its part, has agreed to share funds with the Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Enterprise (K-Ride) to construct one more railway underpass in place of the existing railway level crossing on Dinnur Main Road. The project might take a longer time as it requires land acquisition.

Sanjeev Dyamannavar, who is well-versed with the railway infrastructure requirements of the city, said any investment on eliminating railway level crossings is welcome.

“There are about 30 such crossings spread across the city. Most of them are on the Yeshwantpur and Hosur railway line. The state government and the BBMP should release funds to build underpasses or overbridges as these points are becoming major traffic bottlenecks,” he said.