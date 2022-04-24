BMTC launches 'Bengaluru Darshini' package

BMTC launches 'Bengaluru Darshini' package

The BMTC is offrering 3 packages which will originate from different locations in and around Bengaluru

Nina C George
Nina C George, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2022, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 03:01 ist
The first package being offered by BMTC starts from the Kempegowda Bus station. Credit: DH File Photo

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced ‘Special Bengaluru Darshini’ services for the benefit of sportspersons visiting Bengaluru the city to participate in Khelo India University Games. The sport event is scheduled to be held at various venues in the city from April 24 to May 3. 

The first package which begins at 9 am will cover Iskcon Temple, Vidhana Soudha, Gavigangadhareshwara Temple, Dodda Ganapathi Temple, Tipu Palace, Government Museum, Lalbagh, National Gallery of Modern Art, Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum on Kasturba Road and Cubbon Park. This will start from Kempegowda bus station and will cost Rs 420 per head. 

The second package starting from Art of Living on Kanakapura Road at 8.40 am will cover Gavigangadhareshwara Temple, Vidhana Soudha, Lalbagh, Dodda Ganapathi Temple and back to Art of Living. It will cost Rs 500 per head.

The third package, starting from Jain University Global Campus on Kanakapura Road at 8.30 am will tour Vidhana Soudha, Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum on Kasturba Road, Cubbon Park, Lalbagh. This will cost Rs 600 per head, a press release said.

Bengaluru
BMTC
Tourism
Karnataka

