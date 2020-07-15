BMTC staff who worked during lockdown to get incentive

BMTC staff who worked during lockdown to get incentive

Cheeranjivi Kulkarni
Cheeranjivi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 15 2020, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 14:38 ist

More than 3,000 staffers of BMTC who worked during the lockdown will get Rs 250 per day incentive in recognition of their services. 

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said in a circular the incentive will be given to 3,397 employees who worked between March 26 and April 20 by risking their lives to provide bus services to thousands of people working in the essential services sector. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The corporation's proposal to give them an incentive as encouragement was recently approved by the BMTC Board.

Accordingly, the corporation will disburse Rs 95.92 lakh to the employees (Grade 3 and 4) towards a total of 38,370 working days.

The lockdown in the early phase of the pandemic was marked by fear of Covid-19 though the number of positive cases was very low compared with the current scenario.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BMTC
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Count every child, & teach her

Count every child, & teach her

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

 