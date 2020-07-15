BMTC staff who worked during lockdown to get incentive

More than 3,000 staffers of BMTC who worked during the lockdown will get Rs 250 per day incentive in recognition of their services.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said in a circular the incentive will be given to 3,397 employees who worked between March 26 and April 20 by risking their lives to provide bus services to thousands of people working in the essential services sector.

The corporation's proposal to give them an incentive as encouragement was recently approved by the BMTC Board.

Accordingly, the corporation will disburse Rs 95.92 lakh to the employees (Grade 3 and 4) towards a total of 38,370 working days.

The lockdown in the early phase of the pandemic was marked by fear of Covid-19 though the number of positive cases was very low compared with the current scenario.