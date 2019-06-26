Boy mauled to death by strays

A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of strays in Soladevanahalli on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Durgesh was playing while his construction labourer parents were busy at work. The family lives in Ajjanahalli near Magadi and are natives of Kalaburagi.

The incident happened between 1:30 and 2:00 pm when the boy was playing 300 metres away from home. Neighbours said the stray dogs, at least eight of them, constantly fed on mutton and chicken leftovers from nearby butcheries and garbage pileups.

Durgesh sustained grevious injuries and died of excessive bleeding. Based on his father Mallapa’s complaint, Soladevanahalli police registered a case of unnatural death.

DCP North N Shashi Kumar said since the area doesn’t come under the BBMP, the competent civic authority needs to keep a check on ferocious strays and adopt preventive action.