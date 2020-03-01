British Council celebrates International Women's Day

The British Council celebrated the success stories of women to mark the International Women’s Day, in an event that focused on the equitable representation of women in various fields.

British Deputy High Commissioner Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford said the council remained committed to the idea of gender equality. He said India has made progress when it comes to women and women’s issues, but there is a long way to go. He said the British government was working closely with the Indian government, law-enforcement agencies and NGOs to empower women in India.

Jahnavi Phalke, founding director of the Science Gallery Bengaluru, stressed the need to include women in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.