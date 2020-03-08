BU inter university centre’s stamp must for nation’s yoga courses

The Bangalore University will house the Inter University Centre for Yogic Sciences which will be the apex body to monitor the institutes which offer yogic sciences courses across the nation.

Considering the request submitted by University Grants Commission (UGC) requesting 25 acre land to setup the centre, the Bangalore University has recently passed a resolution in the syndicate agreeing to provide 15 acre land and the proceeding of the same has also been sent to government for further decision and communication to UGC.

As it is communicated by UGC to Bangalore University, this centre will function like National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), but only for the institutes offer Yogic sciences courses. " Inter University Centre for Yogic Sciences has been established with an objective to strengthen the knowledge of yoga and yogic sciences by generating new knowledge in Yoga Education, comparative studies of curricula and disseminate the benefit of yoga and its practice," reads the communication by UGC.

UGC even mentioned in the communication that, "a private Yoga University located in outskirts of Bengaluru was keen to provide the land, but UGC wanted to establish the centre at a state run varsity."

Speaking about it Prof KR Venugopal Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University said, "We have agreed to provide land next to Budda Dhyana Kendra. Establishment of this centre will strengthen holistic education across the nation."

He even expressed that university is happy to provide land for the centre. "We are happy to provide land for Inter University Centre for Yogic Sciences as we already provided land for several national institutes including NAAC and it is our pride," added Venugopal.