BU syndicate decisions unapproved, annul them, seven members tell govt

Seven members of the Bengaluru University syndicate have asked the state government to declare certain decisions of the syndicate null and void.

In a representation to the additional chief secretary of the Higher Education Department, the members said: “There was no quorum for the 163rd meeting of the syndicate held on January 18, 2022.”

They added: “Following the objection from members, the vice-chancellor conducted a special syndicate. But even in that meeting, we refused to approve a few agendas. However, instead of calling for a physical meeting, the vice-chancellor has prepared proceedings saying the agendas were approved in circulation. We demand the government to annul those particular proceedings.”

Speaking to news reporters, Sudhakara H, one of the members, said: “We have been nominated by the state government and the governor to protect the interests of public institutions. We are not here to protect the personal interest of anybody. This is why we are demanding the government to annul the syndicate meeting proceedings.”

He further said the members requested the government to send clear instructions to the vice-chancellor about calling meetings in circulation. “If nothing can be discussed, how can we approve any subject,” questioned Gopinath, another syndicate member.

The members submitted a petition to Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who has sought a report from the additional chief secretary of the department, regarding the developments.

The members also sought action against members of the non-teaching staff who had “locked up and abused” them in the boardroom for more than two hours at the end of a meeting on February 9.

Dr Prem Sohanlal, another member, said that the registrar (administration) hadn’t taken action against the staff concerned despite their written request.

“We were denied water for two hours. We demand an inquiry into this and disciplinary action against the staff,” he added.

