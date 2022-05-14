Buddha Poornima: Meat shops to be shut on Monday

Slaughterhouses and meat shops in the city will remain closed on Monday on the occasion of Buddha Poornima.
The BBMP has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat on the day. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) animal advisory division has issued the order.
Though the BBMP’s data shows that the city has nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses, it might not be the reality on the ground, owing to mushrooming of illegal shops.
