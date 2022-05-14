Buddha Poornima: Meat shops to be shut on Monday

Buddha Poornima: Meat shops to be shut on Monday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 14 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 01:51 ist

Slaughterhouses and meat shops in the city will remain closed on Monday on the occasion of Buddha Poornima.

The BBMP has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat on the day. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) animal advisory division has issued the order.

Though the BBMP’s data shows that the city has nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses, it might not be the reality on the ground, owing to mushrooming of illegal shops.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru news
Bengaluru
Buddha Purnima

What's Brewing

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

 