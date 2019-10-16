Builder Mantri's wife stopped from flying to Singapore

The wife of the founder of a well-known real estate company headquartered in Bengaluru was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday following a lookout notice in a cheating case.

Snehal Mantri, the wife of Sushil Mantri, the chairman and managing director of Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd, was detained shortly after she arrived to take a flight to Singapore. A verification of her documents showed that there is a lookout notice against her, her husband Sushil, son Pratik and six others. Snehal is the director of marketing and human resource in the company.

The information about Snehal’s detention was passed on to the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru where officers said they didn’t require her custody as she had already been issued a notice to appear for questioning. Immigration officials didn’t allow Snehal to take the flight and sent her back.

A senior police officer said that the case dated back to July this year when some homebuyers had lodged a cheating complaint against the company. The homebuyers stated that they had bought flats in Mantri Webcity Apartments in Hennur, East Bengaluru, in 2016 but the company failed to give them possession of the housing units.

Fearing that the company’s top executives would flee the country, the homebuyers sought a lookout notice against them. Accordingly, the Cubbon Park police wrote to the Home Ministry and got the lookout notice issued.