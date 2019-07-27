Campaign on for a dying river

Residents of Raja Rajeshwari Nagar and other nearby areas are gearing up to save the Vrushabhavathi River, a tributary of Arkavathi.

The residents have started a social media campaign and roped in historians and geologists to save the minor river that is now highly polluted with industrial effluents and household sewage water.

The eventual aim of the initiative is to make the river free from sewage and other pollutants to benefit the farmers of Bidadi and Ramanagara.

“We are going to make people aware of the responsibility to conserve the river. This river has a special place in the history of Bengaluru but has become completely polluted as the city became a concrete jungle.

It is high time we addressed the issue,” said Niveditha Sunkad, a resident of Raja Rajeshwari Nagar.