Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

The event sends out a strong message to support, promote and adopt Indie dogs and cats by providing free entry for the desi pets

Vismaya Vinay
Vismaya Vinay, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 19 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 04:22 ist
The carnival is on till Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

The weekend pet carnival, ‘Pet Fed’ at the Jayamahal Palace Grounds, played host to the city’s pet parents and pet lovers.

The venue was overflowing with dog breeds from across the city. Pets were seen dressed in colourful collar belts, accessories and in some cases, sported quirky headgears - all in an effort to blend into the spirit of the carnival.

“We have received an overwhelming response from pet parents post Covid. During the lockdown, several people turned towards pets for compassion,” said Akshay Gupta, founder of Pet Fed. The event had lined up fun-filled events such as pet talent show, fashion show, play areas for pets and pet parents. 

Also Read: First-of-its kind animal shelter launched at CMR University

The event sends out a strong message to support, promote and adopt Indie dogs and cats by providing free entry for the desi pets.

There are more than a hundred stalls from across the country.

“There are several precautionary measures taken by the organizers to maintain a pet-friendly environment. The pet parents are given green, blue and red flags that are tied to the dog’s leash to avoid unpredictable accidents,” Gupta said.

The event also had adoption camps to help rescue homeless dogs and cats.

Promoting Indie dogs

“There are several families which don’t prefer Indie dogs because of the ‘status issue’. But that is slowly changing and many are developing an interest towards adopting indie dogs. Indie dogs are harmless and shower you with unconditional love,” said Manya Girish, a student and Indie pet parent. 

The event also has educational events such as a specialized masterclass for pet groomers and pet parents. The carnival is on till Sunday.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Pets

What's Brewing

53rd IFFI set to open Sunday

53rd IFFI set to open Sunday

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?

Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?

Country’s longest train to operate twice a week

Country’s longest train to operate twice a week

A taste of the trucking life

A taste of the trucking life

Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup

Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup

Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi

Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi

In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night

In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night

Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world

Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world

 