Canines, felines have whale of a time at pet carnival

“We have received an overwhelming response from pet parents post Covid. During the lockdown, several people turned towards pets for compassion,” said Akshay Gupta, founder of Pet Fed. The event had lined up fun-filled events such as pet talent show, fashion show, play areas for pets and pet parents.

The event sends out a strong message to support, promote and adopt Indie dogs and cats by providing free entry for the desi pets.

There are more than a hundred stalls from across the country.

“There are several precautionary measures taken by the organizers to maintain a pet-friendly environment. The pet parents are given green, blue and red flags that are tied to the dog’s leash to avoid unpredictable accidents,” Gupta said.

The event also had adoption camps to help rescue homeless dogs and cats.

Promoting Indie dogs

“There are several families which don’t prefer Indie dogs because of the ‘status issue’. But that is slowly changing and many are developing an interest towards adopting indie dogs. Indie dogs are harmless and shower you with unconditional love,” said Manya Girish, a student and Indie pet parent.

The event also has educational events such as a specialized masterclass for pet groomers and pet parents. The carnival is on till Sunday.