CBD revellers raise a toast to 2020 in style

It was an evening of celebrations as Church Street and MG Road came alive with revellers gathering in large numbers to welcome the New Year. Wearing headbands with flashing lights to making purchases for the New Year, the crowds were all set to usher in 2020 with glee.

Amid tight security, revellers partied on Brigade Road while the Metro station remained barricaded, in anticipation of a huge midnight rush. On MG Road, street vendors lined up along the pavement which otherwise sees fewer vendors.

People were seen flocking to pubs on Church Street and Brigade Road. While some revellers had booked their seats in advance, others chose to stand in the queue to get their turn.

Unlimited drinks offered at pubs was among the primary attractions for revellers at the party hub in the City

Shreeja K techie from Basavanagudi said, “It’s fun to come to MG Road on NYE, I would like to welcome the New Year with thousands of people around and the city police have provided good security.”

Harshavardhan T, a private firm employee said, “I brought my family to show the celebrations but the crowd is too big here. Also, it is a great place only to watch the revellers. There is no place to have a bite.”

Another partygoer who did not want to be named said some restaurants around MG Road hiked the prices even for coffee and tea.