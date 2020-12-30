Chennai techie wins national crossword contest for fifth time

Ramki Krishnan, an IT professional from Chennai, has won the prestigious Indian Crossword League, IXL 2020, for the fifth time.

IIM Ahmedabad student Shashwat Sinai Salgaokar and Bengaluru's tech start-up mentor Devraj S won the second and third positions, said Extra C, a Patna-based civil society initiative that conducted the contest.

The winners were felicitated by Arvind Jadhav, former chief secretary of Karnataka, at an event in Bengaluru on Sunday. Vivek Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar, served as the chief mentor of the league.