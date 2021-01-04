Chitra Santhe 2021, held online, gets overwhelming response

Unlike the riot of colours along the one-kilometre Kumara Krupa Road, the annual Chitra Santhe has gone virtual this year in the backdrop of the pandemic.

But the overwhelming response to the mega art event has both stunned and thrilled the organisers. More than one lakh people attended the event in a few hours’ time.

Chitrakala Parishath (CKP) sources told DH that around 80 people witnessed the 18th edition of the event every second.

“Even though it is not possible for many to come here, the response has been overwhelming on the virtual platform,” CKP chairperson B L Shankar said, adding that people can see the artworks and paintings for one month on the website.

Inaugurating the art festival, Sudha Murty, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, acknowledged the difference between the offline and online Chitra Santhe. “You will not get the ‘santhe’ (fair) feeling in the online platform. There is a lot of difference between the actual Chitra Santhe and online Chitra Santhe,” she said.

Sudha urged the CKP management to hold one more Chitra Santhe in the summer once the Covid situation is under control.

Recalling reports of the artists’ struggles during the lockdown, she said the society should support the artists today. “Everyone must join hands to help the artists in distress. I’m ready to help the artists in whichever way possible to the best of my ability.”

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan assured the government’s continued financial support to the Chitra Santhe. “The National Education Policy (NEP) has enough scope for the learning of the fine arts. Institutions must adopt the NEP for effective teaching of the fine arts,” he said.

Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said the second wave of Covid is expected in Karnataka by February or March. “However, we need not panic about the new strain as it is

not as virulent as the original,” Manjunath revealed.

During the Chitra Santhe, five renowned artists, including Neelima Sheikh and Pa Sa Kumar, were felicitated with the Prof M S Nanjunda Rao national award and D Devaraj Urs award.