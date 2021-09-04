Christ varsity to conduct virtual convocation on October 3

Christ (Deemed to be University) will hold a virtual convocation at 5 pm on October 3.

The institution said in a press release that students can collect the folder with the degree certificate, consolidated marks card and transfer certificate from the office of the examinations, Bengaluru Central campus, after the convocation ceremony.

However, to give students the experience, they will be allowed to wear their graduation robes and take pictures with their families in the on-campus convocation kiosks that will be set up for the occasion.

Details about this arrangement will be communicated to students separately, the release said.