Christ varsity to conduct virtual convocation on Oct 3

Christ varsity to conduct virtual convocation on October 3

However, to give students the experience, they will be allowed to wear their graduation robes

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 04 2021, 03:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 03:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Christ (Deemed to be University) will hold a virtual convocation at 5 pm on October 3.

The institution said in a press release that students can collect the folder with the degree certificate, consolidated marks card and transfer certificate from the office of the examinations, Bengaluru Central campus, after the convocation ceremony. 

However, to give students the experience, they will be allowed to wear their graduation robes and take pictures with their families in the on-campus convocation kiosks that will be set up for the occasion.

Details about this arrangement will be communicated to students separately, the release said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Christ University
convocation

What's Brewing

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

 