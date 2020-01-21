Christ's School of Law wins legal aid award

The School of Law at Christ (Deemed to be University) has won the Legal Aid Award 2019 for conducting legal aid camps for the poor and deprived classes of villagers in Karnataka.

Manoj Kumar Sinha, Director, Indian Law Institute, New Delhi, presented the award to M R Mallaiah, faculty coordinator at Legal Aid Committee in the university’s School of Law, at a function held here on Monday.

The award was instituted by Knowledge Steez, which is working on legal aid and social awareness. The Legal Aid Committee has been recognised as one of the 10 best legal aid societies in India.