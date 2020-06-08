City restaurants gear up to open dine-in services

Hotels and restaurants across Bengaluru have geared up to serve customers from Monday onwards following the relaxation in lockdown norms.

Preparing to open the dine-in facilities since last week, restaurants have put in place elaborate measures to check the spread of Covid-19.

P C Rao, the president of the Bengaluru Hoteliers' Association, said that all hoteliers would resume operations on Monday, adhering to the Covid guidelines.

"Besides following social-distancing rules, a few restaurants have introduced fibre partition compartments on every table," Rao told DH.

"All restaurants will have digital menu cards either displayed on the television screens or through QR codes. All the staffers will wear a mask, face shield and gloves while serving and interacting with the customers,” Rao added.

Food-safe sanitising tablets will be used to wash vegetables. All utensils will be sterilised.

"Suppliers will not handle any cash at the table. Only cashier will handle the cash transaction. All customers will be provided with hot water besides setting up sanitising points at entry and exit points," explained a hotelier from Basavanagudi.

Garbage problem

Even though a few restaurants have decided to use disposable cutlery, many have expressed concerns that it would only add to the garbage problem.

"There are more than 20,000 registered restaurants within Bengaluru. Even if you consider a minimum of 500 plates and cups per day, the city will generate about one crore plate and cups. Where will we dump such huge waste," said a member of the association.

Many restaurants are likely to use disposable cups to serve beverages like coffee, tea, milk and juices.