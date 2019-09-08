Civic group holds quiz to raise funds for school

A Whitefield social group has collected funds to renovate a dilapidated government school in Chikkanekkundi in Anekal taluk.

Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore IT Corridor (IWCBIC) held a quiz competition at the Forum Neighbourhood Mall, in which 200 adults and children from gated communities around Whitefield took part, paying Rs 300 to 400 as entry fees.

The money collected amounts to Rs 1.5 lakh, which would go towards the school’s renovation.

IWCBIC, which has already adopted a handful of government schools, was looking to renovate a school located far from the city and the major roads. And they stumbled on the government lower primary school in Anekal.

“There are 40 children in the school with two on-duty teachers. It doesn’t have a proper toilet and sanitation facility. It lacked basic facilities like a playground, drinking water or a proper floor for children to sit,” said Shubha Nagarajan, IWCBIC president.

Though the club likes to completely refurbish the school, limited funds would only allow it to do some basic repairs. “We’ll fix the lights, get a water purifier and erect a stage for students to perform, among a few things, with the money we have collected. There’re additional funds coming in from some companies that’ll help renovate the building,” Shubha added.

IWCBIC secretary Sarala Menon said the community participated with enthusiasm, wanting to see the school renovated soon. “We’ve sought the village panchayat’s permission (for the renovation),” Sarala said. “We’re also seeking consent from the officials concerned of the education department and will start the work soon,” Sarala said.