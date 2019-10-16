Civil service aspirants learn it from achievers

InsightsIAS, the city-based competitive exams training institute, has launched a special session for IAS aspirants in Bengaluru under the banner ‘Ignite@Insight’ providing platform for aspirants to interact with achievers from diverse fields.

On Tuesday, former IAS officer of 2005 batch OP Choudhary shared his experiences as a bureaucrat and motivated the aspirants.

Choudhary, who worked extensively in Naxal-hit regions like Dantewada and other places of Chhattisgarh, shared experiences and success of unique programmes that he had taken up during his tenure.

Spearheading a revolution in the field of education, Choudhary had launched programmes like ‘Nanhe Parindhe’, ‘Tamanna’ and ‘Education Society’ in the region involving 44 residential schools with an intake of 500 students each. As many as 56,000 students were educated under the programmes during his tenure of two-years as District Collector.

Besides, he had also led the smart city programme, urban education and ensured that RTE reached the poor when he was the deputy commissioner of Raipur.

Choudhary shared his knowledge, experience and vision of being a civil servant with about 500 aspirants at the institute.

The InsightsIAS, through this unique initiative, wants to help students imbibe maximum knowledge and give a holistic exposure to public life and nurture their minds by helping them interact with great personalities.

In the recent UPSC CSE 2018 results, 170 students from the institute have bagged ranks, and it has started a fresh batch and admissions are open.