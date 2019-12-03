Clean Bengaluru plan may be violating NGT norms: Report

The Karnataka government's Rs 999-crore Shubra Bengaluru or Clean Bengaluru plan, which aims to make the city garbage free, may be in violation of the National Green Tribunal's recent order to spare the landfills and quarries of the city's waste, according to a report by The Times of India.

Under the Clean Bengaluru plan, a three- year initiative will be implemented by BBMP, Rs 90 crore is reserved for the establishment and maintenance of a scientific landfill proposed at Mitiganahalli; adjoining the already garbage-filled Bellahalli quarry.

In a bid to get rid of the city's huge garbage heaps, the government is planning to utilise Rs 80 crore to revive a six-year-old plan of setting up bio-mining at Mandur landfill. According to the report, Rs 60 crore would be spent to construct a scientific landfill at land bearing survey No. 276 in Bagalur and other landfill sites available for waste disposal.

Other Shubra Bengaluru projects include establishment of a scientific landfill at Hullalli at a cost of Rs 45 crore and pre-processing plants near landfills using Rs 30 crore. Also, three landfills at Bagalur, Mitiganahalli and Bellahalli at a cost of Rs 65 crore are on the cards.

BBMP, under the Rs 999-crore project, has reserved Rs 50 crore to acquire land for SWM processing plants buffer zones and Rs 9 crore to deploy marshals to check illegal garbage dumping.

The increased allocation of funds by the BBMP came after the NGT ordered to clear the waste in one year.