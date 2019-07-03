Clubs in Bengaluru witness change of guard

New office bearers were elected to the administrative board of the historic Bangalore Club in Bengaluru for the year 2019-20. The annual elections were held on Sunday, June 30 at the club. Varun Gurjer has been elected as the president and C N Kumar was elected as vice-president. The general committee members include Yumna Harisingh Jawa, Ashwin Shetty, Annabelle Manwaring, Shailendra Gupta, Zachariah V Mani, Sandya Kutappa and Bharathi Kamath.

New team at Century Club

The annual general elections of the Century Club were held on June 29 and a new team of office bearers and members of the executive committee were elected for the year 2019-20. S Suresh Naidu was elected as president, B R Priyadarshi as vice-president, E G Jaideep as honorary secretary and C N Guruprasanna as honorary treasurer.

The elected members of the executive committee include Dr OS Siddappa, YK Muddu Krishna, Santosh R, Chithkala Mallikarjun, M Krishna Murthy, AM Raghavendran, V Vijay Chander, BT Chamarajan and Sandeep Gangadhar.

FKCCI elections

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) witnessed the change of guard last week. C R Janardhana, a mechanical engineer-turned-entrepreneur has been elected as the president for the year 2019-20. Perikal M Sundar has been elected as senior vice-president and I S Prasad was elected as vice-president of the FKCCI for the year 2019-20.