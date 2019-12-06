Coconut fibre to the rescue of terrace gardening

Many households throw out coconut fibre after using the coconut. But this kitchen waste can help the terrace garden bloom, the Department of Geography of Bangalore University has shown.

The husk helps to maintain moisture in the soil as it can hold water for a long time, thus bringing down the necessity of repotting up to 50% and more, according to the researchers of the department.

At the national seminar on ‘Stop soil erosion Save our future’, organised to mark World Soil Day on Thursday,

the researchers talked about soil degradation and the various simple means to stop it.

“Most people dispose of coconut fibre. However, this is beneficial in many ways, especially for terrace gardening. Watering plants by keeping the husk as the top layer in the pot will not only retain the moisture but also reduce the use of soil,” Ashok Hanjagi, chairman of Geography department, said.

Use soil, manure and two portions of coconut husk, the research scholars suggest.

33% of the soil is degraded due to various types of pollution. The seminar aimed to educate people about the issue.

Methods to prepare compost by using various types of waste and the benefits of this compost were demonstrated at the seminar.

“The soil gets degraded due to the increase in acidity, reduction in the carbon and nutritional value, and the absence of moisture. So, to protect the fertility of the soil in the pot, compost should be on the top layer,” Ashok added.

Mohammad Mazhar Ali Khan of the University of Jamia Millia Islamia said the people are least bothered about soil pollution.

“Soil is being contaminated. People focus mainly on addressing the water pollution problem. But nobody bothers about the adverse effect of water pollution on the soil,” he said.