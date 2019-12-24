Cook dies after LPG cylinder explodes

A 54-year-old cook died when an LPG cylinder exploded while he was preparing food for a private function at his house at Mathikere near Yeshwantpur on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Devdas, a native Odisha, who was working at a catering centre.

The Yeshwantpur police said the house owner Girish G had rented out his house to one Lakshminarayana, a caterer. Despite warnings, Lakshminarayana used to cook for functions in the house without taking any precautions. On Sunday, between 8.30 am and 10.30 am, Devadas was preparing food when there was a gas leak and a fire broke out. The neighbours, who noticed the fire, rushed to Devadas’ help and shifted him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Yeshwantpur police inspected the spot and filed a case of negligence against the employer.

Girish said that Lakshiminarayna was cooking at the house despite many warnings. He had even taken up two more houses for rent to accommodate his employees. After warnings, they started cooking at night, he said.