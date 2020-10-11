Cops distribute sanitisers, masks in busy market areas

Bengaluru police have launched a special campaign called SMS (Social Distancing, Mask and Sanitizer) to raise awareness about Covid-19 in KR Market, Town Hall, Russel Market and other busy areas.

Police commissioner Kamal Pant and other senior police officers distributed masks and hand sanitisers among the public in KR Market, Town Hall and Russel Market, and urged them to maintain social distance and wear masks.

Pant asked the public to wear masks whenever they step out of home so as to avoid being penalised. Wearing the mask not only saves money but also prevents the Covid-19 infection, he added.

The police top brass also took part in a walkathon from the CMH Road metro station to 100 feet Road, Indiranagar, and distributed Covid essentials with the help of a sponsor.